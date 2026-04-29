On April 28th at approximately 10:00 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call
regarding a person that was shot in the 3000 block of Springland Avenue. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2
responded to the scene and located a 34-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers
provided medical care to the victim before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital
in Michigan City with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators processed multiple scenes for evidence and interviewed several witnesses. Detectives continue to
interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance and collect additional
evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the
integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any
additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Adam
Brinkman at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at abrinkman@emichigancity.com. Other first
responders who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire
Department and LaPorte County EMS.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be
submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at
www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and
possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the
LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!