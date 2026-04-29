On April 28th at approximately 10:00 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call

regarding a person that was shot in the 3000 block of Springland Avenue. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2

responded to the scene and located a 34-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers

provided medical care to the victim before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital

in Michigan City with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators processed multiple scenes for evidence and interviewed several witnesses. Detectives continue to

interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance and collect additional

evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the

integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any

additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Adam

Brinkman at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at abrinkman@emichigancity.com. Other first

responders who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire

Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be

submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at

www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and

possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!