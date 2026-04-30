Celebrate the start of the outdoor recreation season with free admission to all Indiana State Parks properties on Sunday, May 3, the second day of Welcome Weekend.

Find an Indiana State Parks property and see what’s new at on.IN.gov/stateparks. If you’ve never visited, on.IN.gov/dnr-welcome offers helpful tips.

“To longtime visitors and brand-new visitors alike, we warmly welcome everyone to the parks,” said Brandt Baughman, director of Indiana State Parks. “Our parks offer beautiful natural getaways, camping under the stars, healthy outdoor activities, and delicious dining and restful lodging at our inns.”

Campgrounds and comfort stations are open and water is on for the season. A 25% discount is available for campground stays Sunday-Wednesday through May 13 using the code SPRING26. Some restrictions apply.

Check out Indiana State Park Inns’ Spring special, which includes 25% off the best available rate when booking two consecutive nights through May 21. Complete inns information and some restrictions are listed at IndianaInns.com.

Many activities are on tap for the weekend, including full moon hikes, scavenger hunts, cloud watching, and more. All Indiana State Parks programs and events during Welcome Weekend and beyond are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov and on each property’s Facebook page.

To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.