Chesterton, IN — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Opening Day of the 23rd season of the beloved Chesterton European Market. The 2026 market season kicks off on Saturday, May 2, and will run every Saturday through October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM in downtown Chesterton.

An annual tradition that draws locals and visitors alike, the European Market offers an eclectic mix of artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, gourmet foods, locally crafted art, fresh meats, spices, oils, clothing, accessories, handcrafted jewelry, and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers. Guests can also enjoy live performances by some of Duneland’s most talented professional musicians, organized by our music sponsor, Arrested Sounds.

Get a glimpse of what’s in store this season by watching our European Market promo video: https://youtu.be/0KFqdtBFQNA?si=DHxu7JhnNE_ZlAuW

“The European Market is more than a place to shop—it’s a celebration of community,” said Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another incredible season filled with local flavor, creativity, and connection.”

Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it by exploring Chesterton’s charming downtown, filled with unique shops and vibrant restaurants.

Thank you to this year’s European Market sponsors: 1st Source Bank – Chesterton, Allegius Federal Credit Union, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Centier Bank – Chesterton South Branch, Cleveland-Cliffs, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Giving Tree Chiropractic, Graff Auto Campus, Horizon Bank, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NIPSCO Public Affairs, NITCO, Northwest Health-Porter, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

For more information, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513 or visit www.dunelandchamber.org.