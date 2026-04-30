Michigan City Area Schools has extended the deadline to complete the Year 3 Strategic Plan Survey to Friday, May 1.

MCAS says there is still time to share your feedback, and they encourage all members of the MCAS community to participate:

CLICK HERE to complete the survey or visit EducateMC.net/Year3Survey

MCAS says this short survey will help us better understand your experiences and priorities as we continue implementing our Strategic Plan.

MCAS says responses are anonymous and will guide future decisions.