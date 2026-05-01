MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., announced today that it has reached an agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) for the clerical bargaining unit. The lockout has ended, and represented clerical employees will return to work beginning Tuesday, May 5.

This follows a previous agreement reached on April 24 for the physical bargaining unit, with those employees having returned to work on April 28. “These agreements reflect our commitment to the safety of our workforce and customers, along with the reliability of our service,” said Vince Parisi, President and COO of NIPSCO.

“We are glad our employees are coming back to work, and as one NIPSCO, we will be focused on the work ahead — together.”

These agreements deliver first and foremost improved safety standards, higher-thanhistorical wage increases, enhanced benefits and career development opportunities.

NIPSCO maintained service continuity throughout the contract process, delivering safe and reliable electric and natural gas service to customers across Northern Indiana with zero OSHA recordable safety incidents during daily work. We are focused on the future —continuing to deliver safe, reliable service for our customers and communities, just as we did throughout negotiations, and moving forward together as one Safer, Stronger NIPSCO.