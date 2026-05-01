FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Today A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Areas of frost before 1am, then areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.