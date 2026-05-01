FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Areas of frost before 1am, then areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.