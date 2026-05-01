In Lake County an INDOT contractor will have additional ramp closures along State Road 912/Cline Ave for resurfacing.

The ramp closure schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to northbound S.R. 912 will close for 12 days on or after Saturday, May 2

The ramp from westbound U.S. 20/12 to northbound S.R. 912 will close for 7 days on or after Friday, May 8

The ramp from northbound S.R. 912 to eastbound U.S. 20/12 will close for 7 days on or after Friday, May 8

The ramp from northbound S.R. 912 to westbound U.S. 20 will close for 7 days on or after Friday, May 8

The ramp from northbound S.R. 912 to S.R. 312/Chicago Ave will close for 5 days on or after Monday, May 11

Current ramp closures at Gary Rd and U.S. 12/Columbus Dr/Airport Rd are scheduled to reopen by this weekend.

These ramp closures are part of the State Road 912 resurfacing project between U.S. 12 and south of 15th Ave, which includes the on and off ramps through that area. Multiple ramps include culvert replacement and/or pipe liner installation, which will require a two week closure. Ramps without this additional work will be closed for a week or less.

State Road 912 will maintain at least one lane of travel in each direction at all times. This project also includes full and partial depth patching, removal and replacement of guardrail treatments, and pavement markings. Work will be ongoing through the end of September.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.