MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. —The City of Michigan City will begin a citywide tree watering program on Friday, May 15, supporting the long-term health and establishment of 500 trees planted in Fall 2025 as part of a multi-year urban forestry initiative funded by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service.

The watering program represents the next phase of the City’s ongoing investment in its urban tree canopy, ensuring that newly planted trees receive consistent care during their critical early growing seasons.

Tycol Excavating was awarded the bid contracted to carry out the watering efforts. Residents may notice tanker trucks marked with the company’s name traveling throughout neighborhoods as part of the weekly watering schedule.

Each tree will be equipped with a watering bag installed at its base. These bags allow water to be delivered slowly and directly to the root system, improving absorption and supporting healthy growth.

Residents are asked not to fill, remove, or tamper with the watering bags, as the contractor will maintain and refill them on a weekly basis through the end of September.

The City also encourages residents to help look out for the watering bags and report any damage or concerns. Community support plays an important role in protecting these young trees and ensuring they establish successfully.

“This phase is about protecting the investment we’ve already made,” said City Forester Phil Graf. “Planting trees is only the beginning. Consistent watering in the first few years is critical to ensuring those trees survive, establish strong roots, and deliver long-term benefits to the community.”

The 500 trees being maintained through this program were planted in Fall 2025 by Dogwood Hills Tree Farm as part of a broader effort to expand Michigan City’s tree canopy, improve environmental quality, and enhance neighborhood aesthetics.

The watering program will continue through September, with crews working systematically throughout the city to service each tree on a weekly basis.

Residents with questions or concerns may contact Forester: Phil Graf

Email: pgraf@emichigancity.com