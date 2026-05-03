Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Program funding applications open through the end of May -Funds support nonprofits serving at-risk populations

Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP) is opening applications for funding to support healthcare-related programs for nonprofit health and human service organizations in at-risk communities.

SIPP funding applications will be accepted through May29th. Partner agencies will be announced in mid-July. Organizations may apply for up to $10,000 in monetary support.

Serving populations most in need and in accordance with Franciscan’s mission should be the focus of supported activities. These include people who have endured systemic racism; refugees and immigrants; the chronically low-resourced; at-risk youth and others impacted by poor societal supports. Priority health needs as defined by Franciscan Health include chronic disease prevention and management, healthy relationships and mental wellness.

In mid-July, organizations will be selected to receive funding and are required to attend a welcome session on July 30. SIPP partners are also required to attend check-in meetings and submit progress reports at six-month and one-year intervals. Participation in the reporting process is required for consideration for all future funding and assistance.

Information about SIPP and this cycle’s competitive funding process will be presented during an informational session from 9-10 a.m. Central/10-11 a.m. Eastern on April 30. Please use this link to join the online meeting.