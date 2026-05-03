In Lake County an INDOT contractor will begin construction on a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at U.S. 41 and 151st Ave on or after Monday, May 4.

For the first week, crews will have lane shifts to conduct pre-phase work, including construction of a temporary ditch to allow drainage within the median. On or after Friday, May 8, the outside lanes of U.S. 41 will be closed in each direction for phase one construction, and traffic will utilize the inside lanes. The median of U.S. 41 will remain closed throughout construction.

During phase one, construction activities will include outside shoulders, turn lanes, truck turning loons, and roadside ditches/storm structures. The approaches at 151st Ave will also be constructed in this phase, resulting in no access to or from U.S. 41 and 151st Ave. 151st Ave will be open at U.S. 41 at the start of phase one until work reaches this area and then will be closed until the traffic switch for phase two.

Traffic will remain in this configuration through mid-July, at which time traffic will switch to the outside lanes for phase two construction. Phase two will include median shoulders, turn lanes, raised median island, and median ditches/storm structures.

Phase three will begin in mid-August and will consist of a final resurfacing of the travel lanes.

U.S. 41 will maintain one travel lane in each direction at all times. Motorists should stay alert for changing traffic patterns in the area, and follow all traffic directions and signage carefully. Construction will be ongoing through September.

Learn more about RCIs on INDOT’s website here. A public hearing regarding this project was held in October 2024. Materials from that meeting, including the presentation, are available on the INDOT website here.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.