Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for May 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Kroger parking lot, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 8, 2026 – Marshall County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution is provided by a Feeding America Grant FY 26 and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 – Elkhart County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 County Road 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Fire Dept., 102 Fisher St., San Pierre, IN 46374

*This distribution is sponsored by an anonymous donor and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, May 14, 2026 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Janes Park, 600 Woodies Lane, Bremen, IN 46506

*This distribution is provided by TJ Maxx and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 15, 2026 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: First Baptist Church, 206 S. Oak St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is provided by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Monday, May 20, 2026 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1440 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, May 21, 2026 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 22, 2026 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E, Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 – La Porte County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Salvation Army – La Porte, 3240 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 200 households.

Friday, May 29, 2026 – St. Joseph County

1:30 p.m. –3:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Emmons Elementary School, 1306 S. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.