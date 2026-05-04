Lemur Island will soon welcome some new residents: a troop of ring-tailed lemurs recently rescued after being found roaming loose in Texas.

Known for their striking, two-foot-long tails marked with 13 black and white rings, ring-tailed lemurs are native to the dry forests of southwestern Madagascar. Uniquely, they spend nearly half their time on the ground—a rarity among lemurs. At the zoo, these charismatic primates will become ambassadors for their endangered species, inspiring guests to support wildlife conservation efforts.

The collaborative effort behind their rescue and relocation demonstrates the vital role animal welfare organizations, local authorities, and zoos play when working together. Through joint action, animals in crisis—like these lemurs—can receive lifesaving care and the opportunity to thrive in safe, species-appropriate environments.

The rescue operation began on Monday, February 23, when BEARS Etc.—a Bear & Exotic Animal Rescue Sanctuary—was called by Texas county animal control and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about loose lemurs. With the total number unknown, authorities captured eight lemurs that day. BEARS Etc., with support from local partners, quickly adapted its facilities to care for the rescued animals.

The following day, another lemur was captured, bringing the total rescued to nine. Upon arrival at BEARS Etc., staff discovered several animals with missing fingers and many with tail injuries, along with signs of past trauma or neglect. After prompt veterinary care, the lemurs began their recovery as preparations to find them a permanent home began.

When we were notified that the lemurs needed a new home, zoo staff acted quickly to bring the troop to Michigan City. Soon after their arrival, the lemurs settled in quickly, and four of the five females gave birth—including a set of twins. To prevent future breeding and safeguard the troop’s health, the zoo will neuter the males, given their unknown genetic lineage.

Since our opening in 1928, the Washington Park Zoo has provided a sanctuary for exotic animals rescued from adverse conditions. Whether removed from private homes, confiscated due to illegal ownership, or injured and unable to survive in the wild, all animals are offered environments tailored to their unique needs.

The exotic pet trade is a significant threat to wildlife populations. Tragically, mothers are often killed—either deliberately or inadvertently—when traffickers target infants for illegal smuggling and sale in the pet trade. Many species, especially primates, form complex family bonds and thrive in large social groups—environments that captivity cannot replicate. These animals require specialized care, diets, and habitats, making them unsuitable as pets. Nevertheless, thousands of primates are still kept in private homes across the United States, leading to dangers such as injuries, escapes, and the spread of zoonotic diseases.

Once the new lemur troop completes quarantine and the weather warms, they will move onto the island exhibit for the season. Their arrival promises to bring new life to the zoo for years to come. Alongside the excitement of the lemur troop’s arrival, the zoo is preparing to renovate the historic Monkey Island, constructed in 1934. There are plans for upgrades, including greenspaces and a heated primate holding facility for animal care, as well as new glass viewing room for visitors. The zoo would like to have these improvements in progress or completed before the zoo’s 100th anniversary in 2028. To support these efforts, the zoo has kicked off the “Swing into Action” Monkey Island fundraising campaign to reach its $2 million construction goal.