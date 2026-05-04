The Michigan City Police Department continues to investigate the series of armed robberies that occurred between April 28th and April 30th, 2026, involving food delivery drivers. As a result of an operation conducted during the evening on May 1st by Michigan City police officers and detectives, 26-year-old Michigan City resident Julius Harris was taken into custody. Probable cause was found by LaPorte County Circuit Court Magistrate Pamela Munsey on May 4th to charge Harris with three (3) counts of Robbery (Level 3 Felony). Harris was issued a

$25,000 cash only bond. The booking photo for Julius Harris is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

This operation was the result of coordinated investigative efforts, including follow-up on leads and review of available evidence. We would like to thank the public for their assistance and encourage anyone with additional information, or video surveillance related to these incidents, to contact Detective Patrick Lewis at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1008, or via email at plewis@emichigancity.com.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted toCrime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at

www.michianacrimestoppers.com , or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and

possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte

County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until

proven guilty in a court of law