I-94 westbound will have alternating lane closures between mile marker 30-36 (east and west of U.S. 421) on or after Tuesday, May 5 to set up a new traffic configuration. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic layouts between 9pm-5am. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Starting on or after the morning of May 6, the left two lanes of westbound I-94 will be closed for resurfacing with two travel lanes shifted to the right. The ramps at exit 34 for U.S. 421 will remain open. This traffic configuration will be in place for approximately two weeks.