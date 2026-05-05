HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — College students seeking to stay on track or work ahead in their plans of study can take summer courses offered by Purdue University Northwest (PNW).

PNW 2026 summer courses span a range of subjects, including business, engineering, life and physical sciences, humanities, and technology. From sections in business management to fundamentals of speech and communication, available course sections can help you continue working toward your college education goals.

PNW’s summer courses are offered in flexible four, six, eight or twelve-week formats. Earning summer college credits through PNW helps you complete high-quality coursework and earn the same number of credits in a shorter timeframe. Courses are offered in the various formats from May 18 to Aug. 7, 2026.

Students who are new to PNW will need to submit an application to take summer classes, although the process is streamlined for students who are currently in the Purdue system.

To learn how to register, visit pnw.edu/summer-courses.