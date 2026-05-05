The Ogden Dunes Police Department is reminding the public that parking restrictions are currently in effect, now through Sept. 30.

“Permits are required to park within the restricted area,” ODPD said in a statement.

“Please remember to stop at town hall to pick up your permits. They will not be automatically sent to you.

“Stop into Town Hall between 8am and 3pm Monday to Friday to get your permits.”

ODHA Dues – $125.00 (One (1) permit w/dues)

Additional Permits when dues are paid – $50.00

Golf Cart Permit $35.00

Watercraft Permit $20.00

Dog Tags $5.00

“If you are unable to make it to our office during regular business hours, please call us at 219-762-4125,” ODPD said. “We will help you find the best option to get your permits.”

“If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall at 219-762-4125.”