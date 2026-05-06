Press Release by Office of Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch:

$400,000 contribution closes final funding gap for transformational $5 million community investment

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Google announced Tuesday during the Michigan City Common Council meeting that it will provide the final $400,000 needed to fully fund the highly anticipated Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground and Fitness Park project, officially completing fundraising efforts for the transformational $5 million initiative.

The project, first publicly announced in September 2024, has been years in the making and represents one of the most ambitious quality-of-life investments in Michigan City history. Designed to be fully inclusive and accessible to residents and visitors of all ages and abilities, the park will feature an all-inclusive playground, fitness amenities, gathering spaces, and recreational opportunities intended to serve the entire community.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch called the milestone a defining moment for the city and a major victory for

residents.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for Michigan City,” Mayor Angie said. “From the beginning, we believed this project represented the very best of what local government can do when a community comes together around a shared vision. Fedder’s Alley will be a place where every child can play, every family feels welcome, and every resident can enjoy a healthier, more connected community. To now say this project is fully funded is simply amazing.”

Mayor Angie also praised the community support that helped carry the project to the finish line.

“This did not happen overnight, and it did not happen because of one person or one organization,” she said. “Countless individuals, businesses, organizations, and partners stepped up over the past two years because they believed in this vision. Google’s generosity pushed us across the finish line, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership and investment in Michigan City’s future.”

Mayor Angie also thanked Councilman Don Przybylinski for his leadership on the initiative, along with the Michigan City Common Council and Redevelopment Commission for their continued support throughout the process.

Parks Superintendent Shannon Eason said the project will have a lasting impact on generations of

families.

“This project has always been about creating a space where everyone belongs,” Eason said. “Inclusive playgrounds are life-changing for families who too often feel excluded from traditional recreational spaces. The addition of fitness and wellness amenities expands that impact even further. We are thrilled to move from fundraising into the next phase of bringing this vision to life.”

Google Public Affairs Manager Broderick Green said Google is proud to support a project focused on accessibility, wellness, and community connection.

“At Google, we believe strong communities are built through investments that create opportunity and improve quality of life,” Green said. “The Fedder’s Alley project reflects those values in a meaningful way, and we are honored to help bring this vision to reality for the families of Michigan City.”

City officials say additional details regarding project timelines and construction updates will be shared as

development progresses.

“This is what momentum looks like,” Mayor Angie said. “Michigan City continues to move forward, and tonight’s announcement is another example of the incredible things that can happen when people believe in this community.”