Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College’s will honor 1,700 graduates at the annual commencement ceremony on Thursday May 7, 2026 at 6pm CT. The ceremony will take place at the Valparaiso University Athletics Recreation Center located at 1009 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN.

Students earned over 2,000 degrees and certificates during the 2025-2026 academic year. Commencement ceremony will highlight distinct honors and awards to Distinguished Graduates and Alumnus of Ivy Tech. Ceremony will also feature keynote speaker Lisa Daugherty, President & CEO of Center of Workforce Innovations.

“We are incredibly excited and proud of all of our students and their many accomplishments. Our students have worked incredibly hard to accomplish their degrees. We are greatly looking forward to seeing all our students gathered alongside their families and guests of honor to share in this momentous occasion,” said Campus Chancellor, Aco Sikoski.

Ivy Tech will present the 2026 Honorary Degree to Brent Martinson, Principal of Chesterton High School. As of early 2026, Martinson is a seasoned administrator who previously began his career as a 7th and 8th-grade social studies teacher. He is active on social media, often highlighting student achievements and school pride.

Kara Rodriguez will be honored as the 2026 Distinguished Graduate. Rodriguez is a 2026 graduate student receiving a degree in Human Services Associate of Science (AS) – Social Work Concentration. Kara will be graduating with highest honors,320 hours of fieldwork experience, and is currently a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Lita Peters will be honored as the 2026 Distinguished Alumna. Peters serves as Executive Director at Respite House. Recently in 2025 Peters was selected as finalist for Northwest Indiana Most Influential Women. Peters has dedicated her life’s work to the recovery community as she actively sponsors and mentors’ women in treatment from substance addiction. She is passionate about substance use disorder treatment, prevention, awareness and stigmas attached to those seeking help.