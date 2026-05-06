“The Defendant was a hacker-for-hire and would hijack the online social media accounts of several young women in exchange for money from third parties. Evidence showed that he illegally obtained and used victims’ personally identifiable information to gain access to their online accounts and to download private photographs and videos. He then exploited those victims by sharing the private photos and videos with other people online. The Defendant boldly attempted to hack into at least 37 different victims’ accounts! Thanks to the vigilant efforts of our partners at the FBI as a part of Project Safe Childhood, the law enforcement team executed a search warrant at this predator’s house and recovered his computer and cell phone. The Defendant ‘s devices and computer accounts contained more than 3,000 images and 3,000 videos of child sexual abuse material. Our nation’s children are safer with him behind bars,” said US Attorney Adam Mildred.