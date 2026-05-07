Incredible work by the Rensselaer Vol. Fire Department and crew on an early morning Truck Fire. Stay away on I-65 at 214MM northbound. Clean up continues. Expect traffic back-ups and re-routes as well. Follow their FACEBOOK page for the latest. #wims
PHOTO and STORY UPDATE to the Rensselaer Vol. Fire Department-thank you.
TRAFFIC ALERT – I-65 NB in Jasper County from INDOT NORTHWEST-Follow their FACEBOOK page for updated information
All lanes of I-65 northbound are closed at mile marker 213 (north of U.S. 231) due to cleanup from an early morning semi fire. INDOT will need to assess the pavement for damage before reopening. Seek alternate route