Incredible work by the Rensselaer Vol. Fire Department and crew on an early morning Truck Fire. Stay away on I-65 at 214MM northbound. Clean up continues. Expect traffic back-ups and re-routes as well. Follow their FACEBOOK page for the latest. #wims

PHOTO and STORY UPDATE to the Rensselaer Vol. Fire Department-thank you.

from INDOT NORTHWEST-Follow their FACEBOOK page for updated information from INDOT NORTHWEST-Follow their FACEBOOK page for updated information TRAFFIC ALERT – I-65 NB in Jasper County