An update on an accident Tuesday afternoon from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on Westbound US 30 East of State Road 39 involving 5 vehicles. See below for details.

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WB US 30, east of SR 39 May 5 5PM

A multi-vehicle SBI crash restricted traffic flow for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of five vehicles were involved, four of which were CMVs.

The crash occurred in the WB driving lane.

Deputies determined two CMVs and a passenger vehicle were stopped for the traffic control device just east of the intersection.

A third CMV traveling westbound crashed into the rear of the stopped passenger vehicle forcing it off the roadway.

The fourth CMV plowed into the rear of the initial crashed vehicles.

Three drivers sustained injuries of varying degrees during the incident.

Crash Cause – Following Too Closely