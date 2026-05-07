Michigan City Fire Department’s Public Information Office Tia Eckwood is sharing a recent house fire story that highlights the importance of early escape and the limits of fire blankets.

According to Eckwood, the fire was on Gladys Street at approximately 7 a.m. on April 23.

Eckwood stated gave the following information below:

According to the resident, she was sleeping when she heard a popping sound and then noticed flames coming from an ottoman inside the home. In an attempt to extinguish the fire, she retrieved a fire blanket and tried to smother the flames. Despite her efforts, the fire spread quickly beyond the point where a fire blanket could control it.

Recognizing the danger, the resident safely exited the home. She suffered only minor injuries.

This incident highlights how quickly modern furnishings can burn. Many upholstered furniture items contain synthetic materials and foam products that can produce intense heat and rapid fire growth within minutes.

While fire blankets can be effective for small cooking fires or very limited fires in their earliest stages, they are not designed to extinguish large or fast-moving furniture fires. Attempting to fight a growing fire can delay escape and place occupants at greater risk.

The most important safety message we’d like to relay is that if a fire cannot be extinguished immediately, get out, stay out, and call 911.

Residents are also encouraged to:

Make sure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home

Practice home escape plans with all family members

Keep exits clear and accessible

Understand the proper use and limitations of fire extinguishers and fire blankets

Quick action by the resident to evacuate likely prevented more serious injuries.

This home had a working smoke alarm which was supplied through our smoke alarm program. Anyone in need of a smoke alarm is encouraged to contact our administration building at 219-873-1440 extension 4004.

In the way of our department’s response to the incident, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Ladder 1, Car 10, 1504, and 1506 made the scene. The first arriving unit, Engine 1, found the living room at the front of the home fully involved (heavily consumed by fire, heat, and smoke). Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire before any spread to the neighboring homes, while Ladder 1 conducted primary and secondary searches and checked for fire extension in the attic space.

This fire marked a milestone for one of our rookie firefighters, Edwin Schmidt, as it was his first working structure fire. We’d like to commend his performance and professionalism as well as that of all of the responding units.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.