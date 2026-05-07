“PLANT SMART, DO YOUR PART! Pollinator Garden Planting Workshop” will provide a hands-on experience in which participants will practice planting a native plant or more, take it home with you, then transfer them to your yard, school, business, or organization (with permission of course). Leslie Shad, former National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Board Member, and Kathy Sipple, founder of NWI Region Resilience, have decades of experience between them in recommending native plants and in designing pollinator gardens which they’ll share with you. Help us certify with NWF to become the first city, county, and state ever via the Hoosier Habitats Challenge! Join Leslie and Kathy on Saturday, May 9th, 1-2:30 pm, Michigan City Senior Center, Two on the Lake, Michigan City, IN 46360.