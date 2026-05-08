“Keeping Michigan City clean is a community effort that requires everyone to do their part,” the City said on its Facebook page. “City Code dictates grass, weeds, and other vegetation must be under 6 inches tall. As we move further into the spring season, Vector Control has begun addressing overgrowth.”

The City of Michigan City announced vegetation enforcement is underway.

The City gave the following points that residents should know:

– At properties where the grass exceeds 6 inches, property owners will be issued a notice granting 5 days to bring the yard into compliance.

– If the property is not sufficiently brought into code within those 5 days, Vector Control will complete the work.

– In such cases, the City will fine the property owner at a rate of $375.00 per hour worked.