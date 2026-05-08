The City of Michigan City announced vegetation enforcement is underway.
“Keeping Michigan City clean is a community effort that requires everyone to do their part,” the City said on its Facebook page. “City Code dictates grass, weeds, and other vegetation must be under 6 inches tall. As we move further into the spring season, Vector Control has begun addressing overgrowth.”
The City gave the following points that residents should know:
– At properties where the grass exceeds 6 inches, property owners will be issued a notice granting 5 days to bring the yard into compliance.
– If the property is not sufficiently brought into code within those 5 days, Vector Control will complete the work.
– In such cases, the City will fine the property owner at a rate of $375.00 per hour worked.
“This process is part of ensuring our neighborhoods remain safe, clean, and beautiful. We encourage property owners to inspect their properties to avoid unnecessary fees,” the City said. “For full details, see City Code Chapter 102 – Vegetation.”