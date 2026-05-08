MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City’s free FIT-Together program, a family-centered approach to health and wellness, is back and open for registration.

The unique, eight-week fitness program is intended for households with children between the ages of 8 and 15. FIT-Together addresses the well-being of every participating family member, including children, siblings, parents and parental figures.

Attendees will learn the seven Cs of family resilience, including control, competence, coping, confidence, connection, character and contribution. Individual and family-centered physical activities and tips to maintain a healthy, active life with Trainer Ron Gaston are included along with cooking, meal prep and sessions on understanding nutritional facts with Chef Nakia.

Participants will also receive weekly meal kits for the entire family/household.

FIT-Together takes place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central on Thursdays from June 11 to July 30 at Lakeland Estates ESN Learning Center, 226 Merrihill Drive in Michigan City. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes to all sessions.

The program is made possible in part by a partnership between Franciscan Health, Kia Can Cook, the Michigan City Housing Authority and The Temple Total Fitness Center.

The program is free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 283-9649.