The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) released statistics from this past April. The CVED is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

The CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From April 1-30, 2026, because of their enforcement efforts, ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 5,105

Total Out of Service Drivers – 585 Total Out of Service Vehicles – 749