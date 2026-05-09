Matt Zurbriggen has been named Utilities Director for Valparaiso City Services, announced Mayor Jon Costas. “Matt has the diverse skill set and community commitment needed to continue building our extraordinary Valparaiso City Services. His leadership is part of a considered succession plan, learning from Steve Poulos who has led VCS in a variety of roles for three decades,” said Costas. Poulos began as Valpo’s City Administrator May 1.

Zurbriggen has served as deputy director for Valparaiso City Services since 2023. He formerly served as Deputy Engineering Director for the City of Valparaiso and has more than 10 years of engineering experience in both the private and public sectors. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Trine University and is a registered Professional Engineer. As part of the VCS leadership team, Zurbriggen has been instrumental in the planning and construction of the new Sturdy Road Lift Station, the implementation of new work management software to maximize efficiency and directing generational upgrades in water service delivery and reclamation.

Valparaiso City Services division provides comprehensive services, including water, wastewater, streets, solid waste, recycling collection and snow removal for the City of Valparaiso. To learn more, visit ValparaisoUtilities.org.