In recognition of National Hepatitis Awareness Month, Porter County Health Department is offering free Hepatitis C testing at our Valparaiso location throughout the entire month of May.

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment needed.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hepatitis C testing is recommended for all adults aged 18 and older at least once in their lifetime, and during each pregnancy,” the Porter County Health Department said on their Facebook. “More frequent testing is recommended for people with risk factors, including”:

• Current or past injection drug use

• Having received blood transfusions or organ transplants before 1992

• Long-term kidney dialysis

• Known HIV infection

• Abnormal liver tests or signs of liver disease

• Possible exposure to Hepatitis C through occupational or household contact