Looking for steady work with great benefits? Commercial Vehicle Group in Michigan City is hiring Assemblers for day and night shifts! Starting pay is $17.05 an hour, with raises every six months for the first two years.

Commercial Vehicle Group in Michigan City builds windshield wiper systems for Commercial vehicles internationally— and can provide medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, plus vacation and holiday pay.

Open interviews are Thursday, May 14th, from 3:30 to 6:30 PM — but you must apply in advance at CVGRP.com/careers.

That’s CVGRP.com/careers — apply today and build your future with Commercial Vehicle Group!