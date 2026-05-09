The Enforcement Bureau of the Indiana State Police released its statistics from this past April.

The Enforcement Bureau oversees the traffic enforcement efforts of the Troopers assigned to the 14 State Police Districts throughout Indiana.

Among their primary missions is helping to provide safe environments on our roadways for everyone.

Troopers throughout Indiana documented the following statistics for April 2026.

Traffic Stops – 38,233

• 16,791 traffic citations

• 30,479 traffic warnings

• 295 drunk driving arrests

• 1,426 criminal arrests (traffic related)

• 1,094 criminal arrests (non-traffic related)

• 1,485 seatbelt citations

• 324 distracted driving citations

Crashes Investigated – 1,002

• Personal injury crashes – 172

• Fatal crashes – 6

The ISP says troopers often happen upon or are dispatched to assist with disabled vehicles. These calls include flat tires, mechanical issues, vehicles stuck or are out of fuel. During the month of March, Troopers assisted 2,699 motorists on Indiana roadways.