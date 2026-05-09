The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says one person lost their life in a crash Thursday night.

According to police, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, deputies, along with personnel from the Knox Fire Department, Bass Lake Fire Department, and Starke County EMS, responded to the area of Toto Road and County Road 300 East regarding a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Emergency responders located a 2008 Saturn Vue off the north side of the roadway, resting against a tree. Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling westbound on Toto Road when it left the roadway, traveled through a field north of the road, and ultimately struck the tree where it came to rest.

Deputies located one unresponsive male occupant inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted by deputies and Starke County EMS personnel; however, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 56-year-old John P. Bochnicka Jr., of Knox. The Starke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.