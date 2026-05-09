Celebrate Mother’s Day with an elegant afternoon at The Barker Mansion, beginning with a live classical concert in the grand Ballroom. Guests will enjoy a one-hour performance by pianist Marissa Kerbel, creating a refined and relaxing start to the celebration.
Through music by women composers, Kerbel will explore the musical landscape of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, featuring works by American composers Amy Beach and Florence Price, alongside international compositions by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Lili Boulanger.
Following the concert, guests are invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of the mansion with special items belonging to Mrs. Katherine Barker will on display. With extremely limited seating, this intimate experience makes a meaningful and memorable Mother’s Day gift.
please visit www.barkermansion.org
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