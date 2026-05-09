Celebrate Mother’s Day with an elegant afternoon at The Barker Mansion, beginning with a live classical concert in the grand Ballroom. Guests will enjoy a one-hour performance by pianist Marissa Kerbel, creating a refined and relaxing start to the celebration.

Through music by women composers, Kerbel will explore the musical landscape of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, featuring works by American composers Amy Beach and Florence Price, alongside international compositions by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Lili Boulanger.

Through music by women composers, Kerbel will explore the musical landscape of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, featuring works by American composers Amy Beach and Florence Price, alongside international compositions by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Lili Boulanger.