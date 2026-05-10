In St. Joseph County, an INDOT contractor will have road closures on State Road 23 between Wolf St in North Liberty and Olive St/Locust Rd in South Bend beginning on or after Wednesday, June 10.

Crews will replace six pipes between New Rd and Kern Rd. At the same time, a small structure replacement will also be conducted between U.S. 20/31 and Ireland Rd. State Road 23 is expected to be closed for 10 days. This work was originally scheduled to begin in May but has been postponed due to utility delays.

Through traffic should seek alternate routes or use the official detour of U.S. 20/31, U.S. 31 and State Road 4. Access will be maintained for local traffic, but motorists should be prepared to alter travel based on the locations where work is occurring.

These pipe replacements are in advance of road resurfacing along this stretch of State Road 23. State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane for road resurfacing, with road widening occuring in some locations. Construction activities will be ongoing through the end of November.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.