Press Release, Save the Dunes:

Michigan City, IN— On Saturday, May 30th, residents and visitors who enjoy getting active outside can support the Save the Dunes mission to protect and advocate for the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan and the surrounding natural areas by joining us for our Annual Dunes Dash! Runners will take to the trails of the Indiana Dunes National Park at West Beach for our 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run. This year’s race is sponsored by Castle Subaru, Urschel Giving, Michigan City Sustainability Commission, Northwest Indiana Green Drinks, Indiana Dunes Tourism, Cleveland-Cliffs, Blue Chip Casino, WIMS Radio, Michiana Mechanical, and National Parks Conservation Association. All funds raised will be used to support Save the Dunes work to advance goals in land preservation, habitat restoration, and public access-ensuring the dunes are protected for future generations to enjoy.

Betsy Maher, Save the Dunes Executive Director, states, “We are thrilled to be hosting our annual Dunes Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run in partnership with the Indiana Dunes National Park. West Beach is the perfect place to provide the unique backdrop where people can run along the beaches and dunes for our cause to save them.”

Race registration is open now! Those interested in participating in the 2026 Dunes Dash are encouraged to register at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Gary/DunesDash5k. Race tees will be available for purchase with registrations received before May 10, 2026. Please note that an Indiana Dunes National Park pass will be required to enter the parking lot. If you need a park pass you may purchase one at the gate, or purchase in advance on the registration page or in-person at our office. We look forward to seeing you there!

Additionally, you can join Save the Dunes at our Open House on Saturday June 20th as we celebrate the 74th anniversary of our organization! Come pay a us visit at our headquarters to see our recently completed renovations of the historic Barker House. We will have guided tours of the house and property available throughout the morning along with light refreshments and a brief presentation on the historic legacy of Save the Dunes. The 74th Anniversary Open House takes place on Saturday, June 20th, from 10:00am-12pm at 444 Barker Road in Michigan City. More details can be found at www.savedune.org/events.

Save the Dunes was formed under the call to action to ‘save the dunes’ through the establishment of the Indiana Dunes National Park. In 1966, the National Lakeshore (later named a National Park) was successfully established, and since then it has been Save the Dunes’ mission to ensure the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan and surrounding natural area’s perpetual protection and health.