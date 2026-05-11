Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch responds to weekend tragic shooting-from the My Michigan City, Indiana FACEBOOK page-in our thoughts and prayers

On this Mother’s Day, our Michigan City community is carrying unimaginable pain following last night’s tragic shooting after prom that claimed the life of a Michigan City High School student and seriously injured two other students.

My heart is especially with the mothers, fathers, families, classmates, and friends who are grieving today instead of celebrating.

Out of respect for the families, I had hoped to allow them space and privacy during this difficult time. However, as harmful rhetoric, speculation, and videos continue to circulate online, I want to ask our community to lead with compassion and humanity.

The City of Michigan City is working closely with Michigan City Area Schools and assisting Porter County law enforcement as the investigation continues. Additional support and resources will be available for students and staff in the days ahead.

Please keep these families and our young people in your prayers. This is a time for healing and unity.