Press Release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management:
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is introducing a new air quality notification, a Local Air Quality Advisory (LAQA), to alert residents of short-term conditions that can become unhealthy for several hours but may not meet the criteria to forecast an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD).
“The new Local Air Quality Advisory helps us better communicate when air quality may be impacted temporarily,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “By adding this advisory, we’re giving Hoosiers clearer information concerning the air quality in their communities.”
LAQAs will supplement, not replace, IDEM’s long running Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) program. The agency will still issue Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) forecast notifications when fine particulate matter (PM2.5) or ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels throughout the day.
Local Air Quality Advisories will help the public better understand and respond to short-term increases in PM2.5, particularly during overnight or early morning periods when pollution can temporarily reach levels unhealthy for sensitive groups due to weather or other conditions.
PM2.5 is made of microscopic particles that can enter deep into the lungs. Sensitive groups may be affected even during short-term spikes. Those at higher risk include:
- Children
- Older adults
- Individuals with heart or lung conditions
Conditions that lend themselves to LAQAs include:
- Overnight temperature inversions that trap air/pollutants near the ground
- Low wind speeds and stagnant air
- Accumulation of smoke or PM2.5 from fireworks, leaf burning, or other sources
- Forecasted Air Quality Index (AQI) values are expected to exceed 100 for several hours, but not all day.
IDEM Air Quality Alert Comparison
Alert Type When Issued Primary Pollutants Duration
Local Air When hourly PM2.5 levels may PM2.5 (fine Short-term, typically overnight
Quality reach an AQI value at or particulate matter) or during temperature inversions
Advisory greater than 100
(LAQA) (Orange level)
Air Quality When ozone or PM2.5 Ozone (Mar–Oct) Extended period,
Action Day levels are forecasted to and PM2.5 typically full day
(AQAD) reach an AQI value conditions
at or greater than 100
(Orange level) and may
exceed federal air quality
health standards
- IDEM has online fact sheets for AQADs and LAQAs. Look under Air Quality – Criteria Air Pollutants at idem.IN.gov/fact-sheets.
- AQIs are established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Visit airnow.gov/aqi to learn more.