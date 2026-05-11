Press Release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is introducing a new air quality notification, a Local Air Quality Advisory (LAQA), to alert residents of short-term conditions that can become unhealthy for several hours but may not meet the criteria to forecast an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD).

“The new Local Air Quality Advisory helps us better communicate when air quality may be impacted temporarily,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “By adding this advisory, we’re giving Hoosiers clearer information concerning the air quality in their communities.”

LAQAs will supplement, not replace, IDEM’s long running Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) program. The agency will still issue Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) forecast notifications when fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) or ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels throughout the day.

Local Air Quality Advisories will help the public better understand and respond to short-term increases in PM 2.5 , particularly during overnight or early morning periods when pollution can temporarily reach levels unhealthy for sensitive groups due to weather or other conditions.

PM 2.5 is made of microscopic particles that can enter deep into the lungs. Sensitive groups may be affected even during short-term spikes. Those at higher risk include:

Children

Older adults

Individuals with heart or lung conditions

Conditions that lend themselves to LAQAs include:

Overnight temperature inversions that trap air/pollutants near the ground

Low wind speeds and stagnant air

Accumulation of smoke or PM 2.5 from fireworks, leaf burning, or other sources

from fireworks, leaf burning, or other sources Forecasted Air Quality Index (AQI) values are expected to exceed 100 for several hours, but not all day.

IDEM Air Quality Alert Comparison

Alert Type When Issued Primary Pollutants Duration

Local Air When hourly PM 2.5 levels may PM 2.5 (fine Short-term, typically overnight

Quality reach an AQI value at or particulate matter) or during temperature inversions

Advisory greater than 100

(LAQA) (Orange level)

Air Quality When ozone or PM 2.5 Ozone (Mar–Oct) Extended period,

Action Day levels are forecasted to and PM 2.5 typically full day

(AQAD) reach an AQI value conditions

at or greater than 100

(Orange level) and may

exceed federal air quality

health standards