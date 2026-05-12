Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Pursuit Ends in Crash into a House in Portage-Update from the

Portage, IN – On May 10, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Trooper Schrock attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Blazer traveling 90 mph on I-94 westbound near the 21.8 mile-marker. This location is near the Burns Harbor/Porter exit. The driver refused to stop, accelerating to speeds over 130 mph while fleeing through multiple jurisdictions.

The pursuit continued onto State Road 249, U.S. 20, and Samuelson Road in Porter county. After crossing a set of railroad tracks at a high rate of speed, the vehicle went airborne, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a residence at 6761 Mercedes Avenue in Portage.

The driver was identified as Jven Ray Lewis, 20, of Michigan City, Indiana. A loaded Glock handgun and loaded drum magazine were recovered from the driver’s waistband area. A female passenger was detained and later transported for medical evaluation for complaint of pain that she sustained as a result of the crash. Lewis was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and later booked into the Porter County Jail. He is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Resisting Law Enforcement- Level 5 Felony Dealing Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.