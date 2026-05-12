HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Major shifts in modern-day technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are transforming how people learn, work, communicate and more.

Sometimes, these changes can feel scary or concerning for how they will impact the future. However, the needs that people have — forming connections, providing help, exercising effective decision-making — have remained unchanged for centuries despite tools that dramatically altered different processes.

Keynote speaker Alejandra Y. Castillo implored nearly 1,100 participating candidates at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) 2026 Commencement on May 9 to remember this as they begin their next steps after graduation. She humorously pointed out, for example, how a Benedictine abbot used a printed book, no less, to warn that the printing press would corrupt monks’ minds and destroy human civilization.

“The world has been here before — standing at the edge of something enormous, terrifying and unprecedented. Every single time, what pulled humanity through was not the technology, it was us. Technological change is the drumbeat of human history. Human values are its soul,” she said.

Castillo has led a distinguished career for over two decades in public service and nonprofit leadership. She served as the 23rd U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development from 2021-2024 and as a 2024 Institute of Politics Fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government before joining PNW in 2025 as Chancellor Senior Fellow for Economic Development.

In her address, Castillo reflected on periods from her own life, from attending graduate school as a first-generation student to joining policymaking discussions on the world stage, to illustrate how human virtues shaped progress and outcomes. PNW graduates, through their college journeys, have transformed into “credentialed architects” who are primed to impactfully serve the world. The “load-bearing skills” of empathy, judgment and the ability to read a room will define their legacies as they tackle the world’s biggest challenges, Castillo advised.

“The diploma you receive today is not a finish line — it is a running start,” she said. “The ones who thrive in every technological revolution are the ones who keep asking one question: what problem does this help me solve for a human being? You are the most adventurous people here today. Your job is not to inherit fear — your job is to help others see possibilities.”

Over 1,600 candidates’ accomplishments recognized

Purdue University Northwest graduates have devoted significant time and energy across their academic careers in perseverance toward their degrees. A total of 1,612 candidates were recognized and celebrated for the culmination of their hard work by approximately 5,000 people in attendance at PNW’s 2026 commencement ceremony. The total candidates included 1,278 baccalaureate candidates, 331 master’s candidates and four doctoral candidates who were recognized, including three Doctor of Nursing Practice candidates and the university’s first Doctor of Technology candidate. The honored candidates included those who completed plans of study in fall 2025 and spring 2026, as well as those who will finish in summer 2026.

The candidates’ accomplishments also coincide with PNW’s milestone 10th anniversary as the university community celebrates a decade of changing students’ lives.

“Today reflects your hard work, determination and perseverance. You have earned an achievement you will carry into your careers and your communities,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “You join a distinguished network of leaders and changemakers, each of you bringing your own story of resilience and drive that will help you share your future.”

Roman Ford, a spring 2026 candidate earning his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology, delivered the student address to the candidates. Ford, of Wanatah, Indiana, was also recognized as a Chancellor Medallion recipient. In his address, he reflected on the National 4-H Council motto, “To make the best better,” to encourage his fellow candidates to embrace change as a means of benefitting the world.

“My time at Purdue University Northwest has taught me to embrace change rather than fear it,” Ford said. “Wherever you land after graduation, strive to make yourself better. Remember to dream big and embrace change.”

To read more feature stories about PNW graduates, see a listing of all graduates or find general information on PNW Commencement exercises, visit pnw.edu/2026-commencement.

Chancellor Medallion Recipients

Fourteen PNW graduates received a Chancellor Medallion for earning the highest grade point average in PNW’s five academic colleges. Medallion recipients were recognized for their academic achievements reflecting the fall 2025 and combined spring and summer 2026 academic periods.

The medallion recipients include:

College of Business

Colin Huitsing, Crown Point, Indiana (fall 2025)

William Abbott, Cedar Lake, Indiana (spring/summer 2026)

Zachary Bautista, Bloomington, Illinois (spring/summer 2026)

College of Engineering and Sciences

Alexander Shemen, Crown Point, Indiana (fall 2025)

Dimitri Josifoski, Crown Point, Indiana (spring/summer 2026)

College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

Anna Guzek, Chesterton, Indiana (fall 2025)

Margaret Simkin, Portage, Indiana (fall 2025)

Mallory McIntire, Plymouth, Indiana (spring/summer 2026)

College of Nursing

Kaitlyn Kennedy, St. John, Indiana (fall 2025)

Loretta Santino, Highland, Indiana (spring 2026)

College of Technology