Today A slight chance of showers before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.