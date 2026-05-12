Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch announced Monday the promotion of Tamiko Smith to Controller for the City of Michigan City and the hiring of Ann Shaffer as Deputy Controller.

Smith brings more than 11 years of dedicated service to the City of Michigan City, having advanced through multiple roles within the Controller’s Office. Her experience, institutional knowledge, and strong municipal financial expertise have made her a trusted resource across city government.

“Tamiko has earned the respect of our team through her hard work, professionalism, and commitment to the residents of Michigan City,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “She understands the importance of sound financial stewardship and has consistently demonstrated the

leadership and financial acumen needed to guide this department forward.”

The transition comes as longtime Controller Mary Lynn Wall prepares for retirement in June. Wall will continue assisting with the transition over the coming weeks to ensure continuity and ongoing support for city operations.

“Mary Lynn has built a strong financial team and has provided years of dedicated leadership and service to this city,” Nelson Deuitch said. “We are incredibly grateful for her commitment and the foundation she has helped create.”

Joining the administration as Deputy Controller is Ann Shaffer, who has extensive experience in public sector finance, fund accounting, budgeting, payroll administration, and financial reporting. Most recently, Shaffer served as Finance Professional II for the La Porte County

Public Library, where she managed financial operations for funds and served as the primary point of contact during State Board of Accounts audits.