In Jasper County crews will conduct overnight lane closures on I-65 between mile marker 213-215 (south of State Road 114, north of U.S. 231) during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Starting on or after tonight, May 12, one southbound lane will be closed at a time for two evenings. These lane closures are to accommodate overhead bridge demolition work at C.R. 600 S.

Additional overnight lane closures are scheduled for two evenings on I-65 northbound beginning on or after Wednesday, May 20 to change the traffic configuration. Northbound traffic will be shifted to the left with the work zone on the right through early July for the work at Yeoman (Martindale) Ditch.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and alternating lane closures during this nighttime work.

Construction will be ongoing on I-65 to the north and south of State Road 114 through late fall and will include the following projects:

Bridge superstructure replacement at Yeoman (Martindale) Ditch just south of State Road 114

Bridge deck overlay on C.R. 1000 W over I-65

Bridge deck overlay on C.R. 600 S/Bunkum Rd over I-65

Pipe lining at the ramp from State Road 114 to southbound I-65

I-65 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with overnight lane closures used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks. The C.R. 1000 W and C.R. 600 S bridges over I-65 will be closed during work in those locations with local detours posted.

This work zone on I-65 is part of INDOT’s worksite speed control pilot program, known as Safe Zones. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.