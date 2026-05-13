The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the(ICJI) to urge Hoosiers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a high-visibility enforcement effort focused on increasing seat belt use.

Beginning today and lasting through May 31, deputies will work overtime to ensure drivers and passengers are using their seat belts and children are properly secured. The overtime patrols are funded bythrough ICJI’s Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP).

“Buckling up is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your loved ones on the road,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director of the ICJI. “Seat belts save lives every day, and every trip should begin with making sure everyone is secured before hitting the road.”

Indiana law requires drivers and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

“Too often, we see tragedies that could have been prevented with one simple click of a seat belt,” said Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen.

“Buckling up isn’t just the law. It’s a responsibility that helps ensure you make it home safely.”