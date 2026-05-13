Michigan City Area Schools will hold special groundbreaking ceremony for their new Community Event Center at Michigan City High School on Thursday, May 14, at 5:00 PM CST in the East parking lot near the Barbara Jones Slater Track and Field at Michigan City High School.

“This project reflects the vision and feedback shared during previous Community Conversations and marks an important step forward as construction begins,” MCAS said in a statement. “It also represents a significant investment in our students and community and is aligned with our district’s Strategic Plan. The new facility will feature a lighted track and turf soccer field, along with a press box, permanent bleachers, restrooms, and a concession stand. This will be a space that serves generations of students, families, and community members for years to come.

Following the ceremony, we encourage you to stay for our Community Conversation, which will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the high school cafeteria. During the meeting, district leaders, along with representatives from Fanning Howey and Skillman Corporation, will share updates and gather feedback.”