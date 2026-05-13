Michigan City Police Department swears in new officers-congratulations and thank you for your service
The Michigan City Police Department would like to announce the hiring of four new probationary police officers. This brings the total number of sworn officers to 84, which brings the Michigan City Police Department to a full complement for the first time since early 2019, strengthening our ability to serve and protect the community.
During a ceremony at City Hall on Monday, May 11th, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and Chief Steven Forker swore in:
• Probationary Officer Ahron Cohen
• Probationary Officer Reece Echarry
• Probationary Officer Stephanie Gonzales
• Probationary Officer Shane Weaver
These new officers will spend the next several weeks training with the Division of Professional Standards before starting the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (NILEA) in July.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Michigan City Police Department #wims #whfb #localradio
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