See less

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!