The City of Valparaiso is looking to maximize the lifespan of its roadways with an innovative asphalt rejuvenating treatment called Reclamite®. “This penetrating sealer can be compared to changing the oil in your car. We plan to try this in limited locations in an effort to extend the service life of our roadways, allowing our road maintenance dollars to go further,” said Valparaiso City Engineer Max Rehlander.

The Reclamite® penetrating sealer being used in Valpo has been in use for more than 50 years. The product replaces oils that are dried from the pavement by the heat of manufacturing and the sun. The process seals the pavement “in-depth” and rejuvenates the pavement, restoring weather resistance to the roadway. The treatment is estimated to add eight years to the life of the pavement at a cost of approximately $0.18 per square yard annually, less than crack sealing at $0.23 per square yard annually or full-depth replacement at $2.00 per square yard annually.

“This is much like using a hand cream to keep our skin healthy or using ‘Armor All’ to protect your car’s plastic and rubber surfaces,” said Rehlander. “This proven treatment has the potential to extend the life of an asphalt pavement for up to eight years before costly rehabilitation or reconstruction would normally be required.”

The rejuvenating treatment will be applied to five areas of the city that have been paved more recently, as the rejuvenating treatment is designed to provide maximum effectiveness within two years of paving. The treatment process begins today May 13, weather permitting. Neighbors affected will be notified and will retain access to their driveways at all times. The areas affected include:

Valley Drive (from Wall Street to Vale Park Drive)

Wall Street (from Valparaiso Street to Calumet Boulevard)

Flemming Road (from Sturdy Road to Pebble Beach Drive)

Somerset Drive (from Shannon Drive to Valparaiso Street)

Old Oak Drive (from Harrison Boulevard to Valparaiso Street)

“We continue to look for ways to maximize the quality and longevity of our city’s infrastructure, serving as stewards of our taxpayer dollars at every turn,” said Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas. This year the City of Valparaiso plans to invest more than $6 million for road improvements. To see a list of the projects planned for 2026, visit the Engineering Department page at Valpo.us.