MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – The City of Michigan City is mourning the loss of Brenda Patrick, a dedicated Michigan City Transit employee who faithfully served the community for 38 years.

To honor Brenda’s life and legacy, Michigan City Transit services will be suspended from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026, to allow transit employees, riders, and colleagues the opportunity to attend her funeral and pay their respects.

Funeral services will be held at Bethel AME Church, located at 629 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with funeral services scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Brenda dedicated nearly four decades of service to the City of Michigan City and touched the lives of countless coworkers and riders along the way,” said Transit Director Robin Tillman.

“We are grateful for her years of commitment and join together in honoring her memory.”

The City of Michigan City extends its deepest condolences to Brenda’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.