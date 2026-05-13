Kenneth A. Firanek, 76, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away
peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 6:21 a.m. at Ignite Medical
Resort in Chesterton, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May
15, 2026, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street,
Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Visitation
will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, and
from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418
Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
To sign the guest book or leave online condolences, please visit
otthaverstock.com.