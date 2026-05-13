Kenneth A. Firanek, 76, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away

peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 6:21 a.m. at Ignite Medical

Resort in Chesterton, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May

15, 2026, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street,

Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Visitation

will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026, and

from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418

Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

To sign the guest book or leave online condolences, please visit

otthaverstock.com.