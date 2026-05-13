Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock who was named District 10 Officer of the Year in 2025, has been honored as the James D. Pitzer Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year, selected from among the 10 top district officers in Indiana, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.

The Town of Chesterton shared the information below:

“The Pitzer Award is named for James Pitzer, who in 1961 was killed in the line of duty in Jay County. The recipient of this award demonstrates professional ethics, attitude, and service to the public while demonstrating dedication to the conservation of natural resources and the enforcement of laws affecting the department. The officer must also provide a positive influence, develop camaraderie within the ranks, and gain the confidence and respect of fellow officers. “Brock has served as a Conservation Officer for 14 years, first serving in LaGrange, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, and LaPorte counties before transferring to Porter County in 2015. “In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Brock serves as a field training officer, background investigator, ROV/sonar operator, public information officer, Emergency Vehicle Operator (EVO) instructor, and passenger-for-hire inspector for the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. “The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement is the oldest law enforcement agency in the state, with a muster of 214 officers. “The ceremony, held today, Friday, May 8, in Indianapolis, opened with remembrance of those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty since the Law Enforcement Division’s inception in 1911, ending with their end-of-watch date: *Sgt. Ed Bollman, Feb. 13, 2018. *F/Sgt. Karl E. Kelley, April 17, 1998. *Officer Thomas Deniston, Oct. 16, 1990. *Officer James D. Pitzer, Jan. 2, 1961. *Officer Robert S. Perkins, May 27, 1958. *Wardens William J. Nattkemper and William J. Peare, who both died on April 27, 1926.”

WIMS congratulates Officer Brock.