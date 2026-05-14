The Chesterton Fire Department will offer a free CPR class on Tuesday May 19.

The Chesterton Fire Department will continue to offer free CPR classes through 2026.

The next class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the CFD station house, 702 Broadway.

Participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, in addition to choking relief and the use of an AED.

The class size is limited to 20 participants. To register, contact Deputy Fire Aimee Gilbert at 219-926-7162 or agilbert@chestertonfire.org