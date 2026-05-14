LA PORTE, IN – The City of La Porte Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2026

Movies in the Park schedule, featuring four free outdoor movie nights at city parks, each paired with themed

pre-movie activities and community participation.

The series begins on Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Fox Park with Recess: School’s Out! The evening will include

recess-style games and a Summer Camp and Programs Fair connecting families with local camps and summer

resources.

On Friday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m., Movies in the Park continues at Stone Lake Beach with Lilo & Stitch, featuring

a luau-themed pre-movie celebration on the beach.

A special Movies in the Park screening of Hamilton (PG-13) will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. at

Fox Park. This screening is intended for a teen and adult audience and coincides with the 250th anniversary of

the United States, aligning with the musical’s historical themes.

The series concludes on Friday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. on the Civic Auditorium Lawn with Zootopia 2, with

community partners on site, including planned participation from Humane Indiana.

All events are free and open to the public. Movies will begin at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring

blankets and lawn chairs and arrive early.

“Movies in the Park remain a summer tradition for La Porte,” said Emily Archambault, Assistant Director of the

City of La Porte Parks and Recreation Department. “This year’s schedule adds purpose driven activities to each

event while keeping the focus on accessible, community centered programming.”

Movies in the Park is made possible through community support. Financial sponsors are still being sought. For

information, contact Emily Archambault at earchambault@cityoflaportein.gov.